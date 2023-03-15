Hero Electric Optima CX and NTX launched starting at Rs. 85,000

Hero Electric claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 5 lakh units.

Hero Electric has launched updated versions of the Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), the Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery) and the NYX (Dual Battery) priced between Rs. 85,000 – Rs. 95,000 to Rs. 1.05 lakh – Rs. 1.30 lakh depending on the variant. The latest from Hero Electric boast of best-in-class optimized powertrain and enhanced safety.

The Hero Electric Optima CX5.0 is offered in a matte blue shade and a matte maroon shade whereas the Optima CX2.0 will get a matte blue and a black color scheme. NYX will be available in black and white colors.

The new range of Hero Electric scooters claims better tech capabilities as the top-of-the-line models get hibernating battery technology to offer more mileage and a synchronised powertrain that aims to improve vehicular diagnostics through the built-in software, including remote maintenance, ultimate battery life protection, and increased charging efficiency.

The company claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 5 lakh units (half a million) and plans to set up a greenfield plant at Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units (2 million).

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “The extensive feedback from our 6 lakh bikes over 15 years has helped us design our new range of power trains that converts almost every drop of battery power into useful km. The secret lies in a super-intelligent close-loop sync system that senses in real-time, every little variation in the load and road condition to deliver just the right amount of energy without any wastage. Going by the popularity of the looks of our bikes, we have largely retained the outer designs and worked upon the bones and muscles to offer the new Avatars of our five lovable platforms that comprehensively cater to the entire spectrum of ‘Real value for money’ customers.”



Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “After 15 years of unwavering commitment towards building India’s electric vehicle ecosystem, we are fully dedicated to realizing the country’s electric mobility mission. Our continuous efforts are focused on bringing this vision to life sooner rather than later. Each of our products has undergone an exhaustive R&D process with a primary focus on ensuring customer safety. In tandem with this, we have also worked closely with our partners to cater to the surging demand for EVs in the country. As a result, we are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units.”