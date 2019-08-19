Hero Electric Optima and Nyx extended range versions launched: Here’s what these electric scooters offer

Hero Electric has today announced the launch of the extended range versions of its electric scooters Optima and Nyx in India. The Optima ER and the Nyx ER are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 68,721 and Rs 69,754 respectively. These electric scooters will be available across the 650 Hero Electric dealerships in India. The company plans to expand this existing number of dealerships to 1000 by the end of 2020. The company says that it plans to invest extensively in the next three years time in order to ramp up its production capacity to 5 lakh units annually.

The Hero Electric Optima ER and Nyx ER come with a 48 V Lithium-Ion battery. Both these electric scooters have a top speed of 42 km/h and can be charged to the full in a matter of 4.5 hours. The Optima ER offers a range of 110 km on a full charge. On the other hand, the Nyx ER has a range of 100 km. In terms of features, both the e-scooters come with a digital instrument cluster, LED bulb, regenerative braking and telescopic suspension up-front. The Optima ER offers additional features such as a larger seat, anti-theft alarm system with remote lock along with mobile charging. While the Optima ER is inclined towards the private buyer, the Nyx ER is designed keeping in mind a commercial owner. Both the electric scooters are offered with a 3 years warranty on the vehicle as well as the battery.

Commenting at the occasion Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER, we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability. I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable.”