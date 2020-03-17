Hero Electric opens 3 dealerships in Bengaluru: Eyeing 1,000 touchpoints by 2020 end!

Hero Electric has aggressive investment plans in store for the next three years in order to ramp up the production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.

Hero Electric has announced the launch of three new dealerships in Benagluru. The three new dealerships namely Jaideep Motors, Pulse Electrochem and VRS Motors are 3S (sales, service and spare) type outlets. The company claims that a team of well-trained and qualified professionals ensures the highest levels of after-sales service and solutions to customers at these dealerships. Out of the three dealerships, Jaideep Motors is addressed as 162/1, Konappana Agraharam, Hosur Road, Electronic City, Urban Bangalore. Talking of the second dealership, VRS Motors is located at 77, Bethel Nagar, Ayyappanagar, K R Puram while Pulse Electrochem is situated at 60/2, 2Nd Main Road, Industrial Town, Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

Speaking on this occasion, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that in-line with the company’s commitment to providing the best EV products in the two-wheeler category across India, Hero Electric has added three new state-of-the-art dealerships – Jaideep Motors, Pulse Electrochem and VRS Motors – in Bengaluru. He further believes that the new partnership with the new dealerships will enable the brand to strengthen awareness around electric mobility and its benefits in the region.  He also says that Hero Electric takes pride in its dealer network and will continue to strengthen it year by year and be present in the most of the parts of India.

The expansion plans by the company aim the total number of customer touchpoints across India to 1,000 by 2020 end. Hero Electric says that it has aggressive investment plans in the next three years in order to ramp up the production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually. The company will be focussing on low-speed scooters for last-mile connectivity and has also tied up with multiple financial institutions to offer customers attractive financing options and also flexible payment period for a seamless experience of owning a Hero Electric vehicle.

Stay tuned!

