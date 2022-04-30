Hero Electric hit by semiconductor chip shortage, 0 units dispatched In April

As per the company, the waiting period for its electric products has gone up to 60 days.

The global semiconductor chip shortage has hit homegrown electric two-wheeler giant Hero Electric in a way that it has reported zero dispatches in the month of April 2022. As per the company, the waiting period for its electric products has gone up to 60 days. The matter is quite grave as certain dealerships do not even have stock to display. The company is said to be battling on the supply chain constraints in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Taking a glance at its glorious journey towards clean mobility, Hero attained a 100,000 unit sales milestone in FY22. It has extended apologies to its discerning customers for delayed deliveries of their desired e2W. Recently, Hero Electric observed April as Battery Safety Month where consumers were made aware of the best practices in handling batteries and observing performance red flags by themselves.

Speaking on being unable to meet the market demand, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, It’s like putting an emergency brake on a fast-moving train. Our sales were almost doubling month on month and we somehow managed with sourcing from different geographies but the war collapsed a major supply chain resulting in this disruption. While apologising to customers for waiting so long for their favorite bikes, Gill assured them that the company has geared up alternate sources and would soon resume production. Meanwhile, we are using this time to enhance our plant capacity to increase our production volumes as well as revisit our systems and processes related to batteries to further reinforce the quality assurance of our bikes. The recent happenings of fire incidents is an awakening call for the industry and we believe that even the best companies should introspect and constantly improve their designs and quality to repose confidence in the electric mobility that is going through such a robust growth path.