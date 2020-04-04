Hero Duet discontinued: What the replacement model could be

The Hero Duet could be replaced by something that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 but could still be undergoing development.

Hero MotoCorp has updated its website with BS6 products. This means a clutter of old models like the Karizma, Xtreme and so on have been removed. Hero has also removed the Duet 110cc scooter. As of now, the Hero Pleasure+ is the only model that is being sold in the 110cc space from the company and it is BS6.

The Hero Duet was launched in India in October 2015. The scooter though didn’t quite catch the fancy of buyers in the segment. It had an all-metal body, external fuel filling, analogue- digital meter, service indicator, a mobile charging port and was sold in two trims – LX and VX. There was also tubeless tyres, side stand indicator and the safety of Integrated Braking System, on offer. Hero had developed the chassis as well as the engine in-house.

Speaking of engine, the unit produced 8.3hp of power and 8.3Nm torque. A variomatic, twist and go transmission was coupled with this motor. The claimed fuel economy of the Hero Duet was 64kmpl. At the time of launch, the starting price of the scooter was Rs 50,500 whereas when discontinued, it was Rs 54,000. It used to compete with the Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

Low sales is the key reason for the culling of this model. Hero though has another model in its ranks. A likely hybrid-electric model called the Duet E. The Hero Duet E was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 and looked production-ready. Claimed range was 65km whereas the 0-60kmph was dispatched in just 6.5 seconds. When we say hybrid, it is likely that the scooter may also have some ICE propulsion. The Hero Group also has a separate electric division which is headed by Naveen Munjal and is called Hero Electric. It is highly unlikely that Hero MotoCorp can get an all-electric scooter without ruffling a few feathers. This could also be one of the reasons why the electric scooter still hasn’t been launched. At a time when mainstream competitors like Bajaj Auto and TVS have already got their products in the market, Hero is still on the backfoot.

If Hero can get the Duet E as a hybrid and priced below Rs 1 lakh with fast charging capacity as well as 100km range, it can capture the market. What are your thoughts on this?

