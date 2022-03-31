Hero Destini 125 XTEC launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900

The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC has been launched in India. Prices of the Destini 125 start at Rs 69,900 while the top-spec XTEC variant has been priced at Rs 79,990, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero MotoCorp has today launched the new Destini 125 XTEC in the Indian market. Prices of the Destini 125 start at Rs 69,900 while the new range-topping XTEC variant has been priced at Rs 79,990, ex-showroom Delhi. The Hero Destini 125 XTEC gets a host of new features and some cosmetic updates. For instance, this gearless scooter is now offered in a new Nexus Blue shade.

The other colour shades on offer include Matte Black, Pearl Silver White, Nobel Red, Panther Black, Chestnut Brown, and Matte Ray Silver. In addition, it gets chrome accents on the rear-view mirrors, muffler protector, headlamp surrounds, and handlebar. Some other updates include the addition of a backrest for the pillion, an all-LED headlamp, a USB charging port, and a new semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is the same 124.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that does its duty on Destini’s standard variants too. It develops 9 hp of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of itself, being the signature for the latest technology and segment-first feature.”

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

He added, “We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connect with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC. The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus production begins in India: Launch soon

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.