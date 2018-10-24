Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?

The 125cc automatic scooter segment is witnessing growing interest among the customers and the rising sales give a clear proof. The last few months have seen the entry of multiple players into the segment and Hero MotoCorp has also forayed into the space to try its luck with its latest offering - the Destini 125. Hero's flagship scooter has been positioned as a budget family scooter that aims to offer high value for money and some interesting & usable features. The scooter primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125. Here we compare the three on paper to tell you which automatic scooter you should buy and why?

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 Engine specifications

The new Hero Destini gets a 125cc engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The Activa 125, on the other hand, is powered by a 124.9cc engine that produces 8.5 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. Last but definitely not the least, the Suzuki Access 125 draws power from a 124cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm. While the Hero Destini and Suzuki Access have identical and slightly more power output than the Activa 125, the Honda takes the lead in terms of torque.

Engine specifications Hero Destini 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Displacement 124.6cc, single cyclinder, air-cooled 124.9cc, single cyclinder, air-cooled 124cc, single cyclinder, air-cooled Power 8.7hp@6750rpm 8.5hp@6500rpm 8.7hp@6700rpm Torque 10.2Nm@5000rpm 10.54Nm@5000rpm 10.2Nm@5000rpm

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 Cycle parts

All three scooters get conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The three get drum brakes at both ends as standard but the Destini 125 is the only scooter in this comparison to not offer a front disc even as an option. All three scooters have been equipped with a linked braking system under which both brakes are applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only, resulting in effective braking and added safety. While the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 get a 12-inch wheel up front along with a 10-inch wheel at the rear, the Hero Destini 125 stays content with 10-inch wheels at both ends.

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 Features

The newly launched Hero Destini 125 is packed with some decent features that make it a great buy. The Destini is the only scooter in the segment to offer i3s technology and an external fuel fill facility that can be opened through the multifunctional key slot. SImilar to the tech on Hero's commuter bikes, the i3s shuts down the engine automatically when the engine is in idle for more than 5 seconds. The motor comes to life again once the rider presses the brake and twists the throttle. The Honda Activa 125 is the only scooter in this comparo to feature an LED headlamp. The Activa also features a separate switch to open the underseat storage compartment which is located near the multi-function key slot. All three scooters come equipped with digital analog instrument cluster along with a mobile charging facility. The Destini 125 is the only one here to get a side stand indicator and service due indicator while the Activa 125 gets only the latter. The Destini 125 is the only one in this comparison to offer a boot light.

Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 Price in India and Our Take

The new Hero Destini 125 is the most affordable out of the three as its price starts at Rs 54,650 with the base LX variant while the top end VX trim can be yours for Rs 57,500. The Suzuki Access 125 sits at the second spot with its starting price of Rs 55,666 while the Honda Activa is the priciest of the lot as its prices start at Rs 59,921. All prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Hero Destini 125 Honda Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 54,650 (LX) Rs 59,921 (drum) Rs 55,666 (drum) Rs 57,500 (VX) Rs 61,858 (drum alloy) Rs 58,350 (disc) Rs 64,307 (disc) Rs 59,325 (disc with CBS)

If you want a feature loaded scooter and are not willing to extend your budget towards the Rs 60,000 mark, the Hero Destini 125 will be a great buy for you. However, the Honda Activa 125 offers some additional features like LED headlamp and an optional front disc brake but at the same time, demands almost Rs 5,000 more. The Suzuki Access 125 sits in between and gets a decent feature list but has not seen a thorough update since long which is why it feels a bit dated.