Hero Destini 125 scooter to challenge Honda Activa 125: India launch on 22nd Oct, likely to be priced at Rs 56,200

India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is set to venture into powerful 125cc scooter category and has confirmed the launch of Hero Destiny 125 automatic scooter launch in India on 22nd October 2018. This is the company's first-time venture into 125cc category taking on the likes of mighty Honda Activa. Hero Destini was unveiled as the Hero Duet 125 at the Auto Expo 2018 but the many changes to the scooter have been made since the first showcase. Currently, TVS, Honda and Aprilia dominate in the 125cc scooter fast growing segment in India. A new scooter from Hero this festive season will work in favour of the company.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp to increase prices: More bike makers to join soon

Hero Destini 125 borrows its platform from the standard Hero duet 110cc scooter but gets a massive exterior update. It features a new front apron with more chrome accents and curvy body panels instead of edgy cross design. It will get a single-cylinder, 125 cc, air-cooled engine and is likely to appeal both male and female buyers in urban and semi-urban markets. It is likely to have a power output of 8.5 hp and 10 Nm of torque. Expect a mileage on the Hero Destini 125 to be over 60 kmpl and will also feature Hero's start-stop technology for better fuel efficiency.

Hero Destini 125 will get disc brakes, side-stand indicator and with a digital instrument cluster. We also expect the scooter to have a phone charging point, external fuel filling. The company is looking to increase its market share in the scooter segment and the Destini 125 is completely built in-house with R&D done at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology located outside Jaipur.

Also read: Upcoming new bikes launching this Diwali: New Royal Enfields, Suzuki ADV and two Hero scooters!

Hero Destini 125 will rival the likes of Honda Activa 125, Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, Aprilia SR 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. We also expect this new engine to be introduced in the Hero Maestro Edge that was also showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Hero Motor Corp.

Watch our video review of Hero Xtreme 200R

The new Hero Destini 125 will be locking horns against the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 along with the TVS NTorq 125, Vespa VX and Aprilia SR 125. The Destini 125 is likely to be followed up by the Maestro Edge 125 that was showcased at the Auto Expo as well earlier this year. We will be bringing all the details on the Destini 125 from the launch event. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details. Hero MotorCorp has posted decent growth this financial year and is expected to end the second half of FY 2018-19 on a double-digit growth.