Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

The Hero Destini 125 gets its first price of around Rs 1,300 since the BS6 model was launched earlier this year.

Hero has been steadily increasing the prices of its scooters and bike in India. This is just before the production restarts and dispatches begin. Hero recently restarted production and has about 1,500+ outlets open. The company claims to have sold more than 10,000 bikes since the lockdown. Whether these are BS4 or BS6, is yet to be disclosed. The Hero Destini 125 BS6 is sold in two variants and they are priced now at Rs 65,310 for the LX and Rs 68,100 for the VX, ex-showroom. The prices are Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,300 over for the variants respectively.

Also Read Hero Maestro Edge BS6 gets price hike

There are no other changes. The Destini 125 is a fairly new model given that it was first launched in 2018. It received a Rs 7,000 price increase in the BS4 to BS6 transition. The Destini 125 is supposed to be the more demure of the two 125cc scooters that Hero has on sale. It has got a semi-digital instrument console, telescopic front suspension, external fuel filler, side stand indicator and i3S. The latter contributes to a more efficient fashion of riding by cutting the engine during traffic stops. With the BS6 update, Hero also added signature LED DRLs.

The 125cc engine makes 9hp of power and 10.4Nm. A fuel injection system feeds this engine. The company says that the mileage has gone up by 11 per cent. While we are yet to test this claim, it is apparent that in the BS4 to BS6 era change, fuel efficiency numbers for two-wheelers have gone up. A 10 per cent better acceleration is promised as well. We put it down to the better throttle response that can be expected from a fuel-injected mill.

Hero is yet to launch its exciting range of motorcycles. These include the Xpulses and Xtreme models. The company seems to have discontinued the Duet 110 model. Instead an electric version is claimed to be in the works. When is that coming out, is anybody’s guess?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.