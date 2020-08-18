Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

While there is no outright explanation on the price hike, we assume that this is due to the rising input costs attributed to the pandemic.

Hero Destini is one of the first scooters from the company’s fold to get BS6-fied. The company launched it before the lockdown. The prices at that point were Rs 64,310 onwards. Hero later increased the prices and the new cost started from Rs 65,310. A second round of price increase has now happened. The Hero Destini 125 price in India is now Rs 67,200 for the steel wheel and Rs 70,050 for the alloy wheel version, ex-showroom. This increase is Rs 1,890 and Rs 1,950 more than before, respectively. While there is no outright explanation on this, we assume that this is due to the rising input costs attributed to the pandemic. Hero has started online bookings and if you’re interested, the scooter can be purchased from the comfort of your home as well. The colour palette include candy blazing red, panther black, chestnut bronze, pearl silver white, matt grey silver, and noble red.

There are no other changes to the scooter. Features include a side stand indicator, semi-digital instrument console, i3S tech, external fuel filler, LED DRLs and more. The scooter rides on telescopic suspension in the front and a spring loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. As for the engine, it is the same 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. It makes 9hp of power and 10.4Nm of torque. Hero, in its campaign speak, says that the scooter is 11 per cent more fuel-efficient than before. Due to the better throttle response courtesy of a fuel-injection system, the acceleration too has improved by 10 per cent, says Hero.

Other Hero scooters available in the Indian market include the Pleasure, and Maestro Edge 125. Because of the BS6 norms, the Hero scooter as well as motorcycle portfolio has gone down. In fact, a few of the new-gen Hero bikes are yet to be launched with the compliant emission norms. We expect them to be launched next month.

