Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

While there is no outright explanation on the price hike, we assume that this is due to the rising input costs attributed to the pandemic.

By:Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:15 AM

Hero Destini is one of the first scooters from the company’s fold to get BS6-fied. The company launched it before the lockdown. The prices at that point were Rs 64,310 onwards. Hero later increased the prices and the new cost started from Rs 65,310. A second round of price increase has now happened. The Hero Destini 125 price in India is now Rs 67,200 for the steel wheel and Rs 70,050 for the alloy wheel version, ex-showroom. This increase is Rs 1,890 and Rs 1,950 more than before, respectively. While there is no outright explanation on this, we assume that this is due to the rising input costs attributed to the pandemic. Hero has started online bookings and if you’re interested, the scooter can be purchased from the comfort of your home as well. The colour palette include candy blazing red, panther black, chestnut bronze, pearl silver white, matt grey silver, and noble red.

There are no other changes to the scooter. Features include a side stand indicator, semi-digital instrument console, i3S tech, external fuel filler, LED DRLs and more. The scooter rides on telescopic suspension in the front and a spring loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.  As for the engine, it is the same 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. It makes 9hp of power and 10.4Nm of torque. Hero, in its campaign speak, says that the scooter is 11 per cent more fuel-efficient than before. Due to the better throttle response courtesy of a fuel-injection system, the acceleration too has improved by 10 per cent, says Hero.

Other Hero scooters available in the Indian market include the Pleasure, and Maestro Edge 125. Because of the BS6 norms, the Hero scooter as well as motorcycle portfolio has gone down. In fact, a few of the new-gen Hero bikes are yet to be launched with the compliant emission norms. We expect them to be launched next month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits