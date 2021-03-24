Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition launched: Idle start-stop tech and new colour

The Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 72,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini 125 ‘Platinum’ edition in India. The Destini 125 Platinum packs a host of new design and theme elements. In line with the others in the product lineup – Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure+ Platinum, the Destini 125 Platinum extends the range of offerings in Hero’s scooter portfolio. The aesthetics have been improved upon through subtle changes and the scooter boasts an LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black & chrome theme.

The Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 72,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

“The Destini 125 is a key player in the 125cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success,” Malo Le Masson, Head – Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Destini 125 Platinum is powered by the same engine as the standard scooter – a 125cc BS-VI compliant fuel-injected engine with ‘XSens Technology’ – delivering a power output of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Destini 125 Platinum features Hero’s i3S (Idle-stop-start system), a digital-analog speedometer, side stand indicator and service due reminder.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp launches ‘100 Million Edition’ for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

The Destini 125 Platinum features chrome handlebar ends, new chrome mirrors, a chrome muffler protector and chrome fender stripe. It also gets a 3D logo ‘Platinum’ Badging, coloured seat with Platinum hot stamping.

Adding to the style quotient is the new Matt Black Colour, Brown inner panels, and a white rim tape.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.