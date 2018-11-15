Hero Destini 125 now available across India: Why India’s most affordable 125cc scooter can be a hit

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the national retail sales of its new Destini 125 automatic scooter. The scooter was recently launched in the Delhi-NCR market during the festive season registers the company's entry into the 125cc scooter segment. The company has announced that the new Hero Destini 125 will be available at the company's dealerships across India starting today. Hero Destini 125 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,650 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Destini 125 is designed and developed at Hero's Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 as Duet 125, the scooter has major resemblance with the standard Duet 110 in terms of appearance but gets an all-black theme in order to look sportier. The scooter is now available for sale across the country in two variants namely LX & VX with four colour options.

Hero Destini 125 is the first scooter in the company's line up to get i3s technology for fuel saving. Under this, the engine shuts down automatically in the case when the engine is in idle for over 5 seconds, eventually resulting in an enhanced fuel efficiency. The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 125cc, single cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm. Prime highlights of the scooter include mobile charging facility, external fuel fill with buzzer and a lot more.

Commenting on the sales announcement of Hero Destini 125, Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, Customer Care and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said that the company is set to delight its customers by commencing the national retail sales of the Destini 125. Hero MotoCorp is confident that the Destini 125 will be a strong enabler for it in growing its presence in this category. He added that the brand strategically launched the scooter during the festive period in the Delhi-NCR market and initial response has been very positive.