Hero Destini 125 launched in India at a price of Rs 54,650: Takes on Honda Activa 125 & Suzuki Access 125

Hero Destini 125 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 54,650 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter marks the entry of Hero MotoCorp in the 125cc automatic scooter that already has the presence of some big names like Suzuki Access 125and Honda Activa 125. The new Hero Destini 125 has been designed and developed by the company at its Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. First showcased as Duet 125 at the Auto Expo 2018, the scooter resembles majorly with the standard Duet 110 in terms of design and appearance but get an all-black theme to look sportier and bolder.The scooter comes in two variants-LX & VX with four colour options.

Hero Destini 125 gets the company’s i3s technology for fuel saving. Having said that, the Destini 125 is the first scooter in the company’s line up to offer the said feature. Under this mechanism, the engine shuts down automatically when the engine is in idle for more than 5 seconds, eventually resulting in an enhanced fuel efficiency. Powering the Hero Destini 125 is a 125cc, single cylinder engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 8.7 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 10.2 Nm.

The scooter also gets Integrated Braking System (IBS) for added safety and a more effective braking. Prime highlights of the new Hero Destini 125 include a mobile charging port, external fuel fill, boot light, digital-analog instrument cluster with service reminder indicator and side stand indicator.

The new Hero Destini 125 primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in the segment. The competition also comes from the Aprilia SR 125 and TVS Ntorq along with Suzuki Burgman Street and Vespa 125 range. Being a budget family scooter, the Hero Destini 125 has been priced competitively and it will be interesting to see the market acceptance for it which can only be said in the coming months.

Hero MotoCorp has one more launch in the pipeline for this year in the form of Maestro Edge 125 that was showcased alongside the Duet 125 at the Auto Expo 2018. Stay tuned with us as we will soon be bringing the first ride review of the new Hero Destini 125.

