Hero Destini 125 Launch in India Live Updates: Engine Specs, Features, Rivals and expected price!

Hero Destini 125 India Launch Live Update: The all-new Hero Destini 125 is all set for launch in the next few hours. The scooter marks the entry of Hero MotoCorp in the 125cc automatic scooter that already has the presence of some big names like Suzuki Access 125and Honda Activa 125. The new Hero Destini 125 has been designed and developed by the company at its Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. First showcased as Duet 125 at the Auto Expo 2018, the scooter resembles majorly with the standard Duet 110 in terms of design and appearance but gets an all-black theme to look sportier and bolder. Prime highlights of the new Hero Destini 125 include a mobile charging port, external fuel fill, boot light, digital-analog instrument cluster with service reminder indicator and more. The scooter also gets Integrated Braking System (IBS) for added safety and a more effective braking.