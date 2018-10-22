Hero Destini 125 Launch in India Live Updates: Engine Specs, Features, Rivals and expected price!

Hero Destini 125 India Launch Live Update: The all-new Hero Destini 125 is all set for launch in the next few hours. The scooter marks the entry of Hero MotoCorp in the 125cc automatic scooter that already has the presence of some big names like Suzuki Access 125and Honda Activa 125. The new Hero Destini 125 has been designed and developed by the company at its Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. First showcased as Duet 125 at the Auto Expo 2018, the scooter resembles majorly with the standard Duet 110 in terms of design and appearance but gets an all-black theme to look sportier and bolder. Prime highlights of the new Hero Destini 125 include a mobile charging port, external fuel fill, boot light, digital-analog instrument cluster with service reminder indicator and more. The scooter also gets Integrated Braking System (IBS) for added safety and a more effective braking.
Powering, the Hero Destini 125, is a 125 cc air-cooled motor that is based on the same block as the Duet 110 cc, bored out to increase displacement. The engine is expected to churn out a respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm.
hile the Destini is expected to be a product for the people in the sense that it will be rather inexpensive. This also means that one shouldn't expect that it will be loaded with features like the rest of the market, and might be slightly set back in terms of features!
Hero MotoCorp has always been known to price their products aggressively, and it is expected that the Destini 125 will follow that ethos as well. The scooter is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 56,200 (ex-showroom) and will be Hero's flagship entity in the space.
Once launched the new Hero Destini 125 will enter a segment that has both premium scooter with luxe appeal as well as the sportier side of the Indian scooter space, taking on the likes of the Honda Activa 125, the Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Ntorq 125. The additional competition also comes from the Aprilia SR 125 that was first showcased in India at Auto Expo 2018.