Hero Destini 125 India launch tomorrow: Can it ring warning bells for Honda Activa 125?

Hero Destini 125 automatic scooter is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The scooter will mark the entry of world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer into the 125cc automatic scooter segment that has now started gaining traction in terms of product launches and the interest of the customers. First showcased at Auto Expo 2018 as Duet 125, the new Hero Destini 125 will come with an all black styling in order to look significantly bolder and sportier than the standard Duet. Hero Destini 125 is the first scooter in the company's line up to get i3s technology that helps in fuel saving. Hero Destini 125 has been designed and developed at the company's Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Powering the scooter, as the name suggests, is a 125cc, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm. Prime highlights of the Hero Destini 125 that will most likely be on offer include mobile charging facility, boot light, side stand indicator, external fuel fill and more. Braking on the new Hero Destini 125 will be taken care of with the help of drum brakes at both ends as standard and these will come linked to the company's Integrated Braking System (IBS) for a more effective braking besides offering safety.

Hero MotoCorp has one more launch in the pipeline in the 125cc automatic scooter segment for India in the form of Maestro Edge 125 that is expected to take place by the end of this year. The scooter was showcased alongside the Duet 125 at the Auto Expo 2018 and will share many of the features with the latter. Hero Destini 125 price in India is expected to come close to Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom) and will challenge some big names like the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing instant updates from the launch event in our LIVE blog.