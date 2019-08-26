Hero Dash electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 62,000: Optima, Nyx high range versions showcased

Hero Electric has launched its new electric scooter - Dash in the Indian two-wheeler market. The eco-friendly offering has been priced at Rs 62,000. Apart from the launch of the Dash, the company has also showcased the Extended Range variants of the Optima and Nyx e-scooters. The Optima ER and Nyx ER are now available across all Hero Electric dealerships for INR 68,721 (ex. PAN India) and INR 69,754 (ex. PAN India) respectively. The new Hero Dash is powered by a 48v 28 Ah Li-Ion battery with fast-charging of 4 hours and a range of 60 km per charge. The electric scooter comes with features like LED DRL’s, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres, dual tone body colour and graphics and remote boot opening.

Now coming to the Optima ER and Nyx ER, both these electric scooters come equipped with dual Li-Ion battery with a total range of 110 kms & 100 kms per charge respectively. With Nyx ER already introduced in the market, the company has extensive plans to introduce heavy-duty products catering to the myriad requirements of the B2B sector thereby expanding its offerings for the commercial segment.

Commenting on the occasion Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said that Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers who prefer smarter mobility solutions. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable, and I am certain this will appeal to people of all age groups. He added that as always, Hero Electric will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback.

Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1,000 by the end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has aggressive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.