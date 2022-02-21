Helmet, Safety Harness now mandatory for children below 4 years on two-wheelers

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a crash helmet and safety harness will be mandatory for children below the age of 4 years while riding as a pillion on a motorcycle.

In a bid to improve the overall safety of children while riding on a two-wheeler, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the Government of India, has notified new rules to make the use of a safety harness and crash helmet mandatory for children below the age of 4 years. The MoRTH has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, making the two safety equipment compulsory for children between the age of 9 months and 4 years while riding as a pillion on a motorcycle.

In addition to wearing a crash helmet and an adjustable safety harness, the new rules have added speed restrictions too. According to the MoRTH’s notification, the speed of a motorcycle with a child up to the age of four years being carried as a pillion will not be more than 40 kmph. These new rules were prescribed in a notification issued on February 15, 2022. Moreover, they will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022, the ministry said in an official statement.

The Two-wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association has welcomed the latest notification issued by the MoRTH, Government of India. The association applauded the government’s decision and termed it as a positive step toward improving child safety. Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Helmets & President, Two-wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association, said, “The decision is in the public interest and a step toward the betterment of child safety while riding on a two-wheeler. This move of the government shows their concern about child safety on roads.”

He further added, “India has become the first country that has taken this major step toward safe rides for children also. Busy roads are full of uncertainty. Safety harnesses and crash helmets will not only provide safer and easier rides to children but also help the rider to ride carefree without focusing anywhere else. This is a crucial step toward child road safety. This move of MoRTH will go a long way in reducing the huge number of two-wheeler accidents across the country.”

