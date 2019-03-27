Heavily updated Royal Enfield Thunderbird X spied: Here’s what all has changed

After the new Royal Enfield Classic was spied in Chennai, folks at Powerdrift have now snapped the new Thunderbird X that was also undergoing test runs. The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X will get some cosmetic and mechanical changes over the existing model. The new model that has been snapped recently has rear disc brake installed on the right side compared to the left side on the present day model. Also, the chain has swapped sides and is now on the left side. If you look closely, you will also notice that the exhaust on the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X has been revised and the new unit is slightly shorter than before.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X seems to have ditched the kick starter and there is a possibility that the bike will only come with an electric start option. Also, the engine might be BS-VI compliant in order to meet the stringent emission norms. Having said that, expect to see a slight change in the power and torque figures. The tail lamp unit also appears to have gone through some revisions and the number plate also sees a different position as it is now placed lower. While it looks that the spied test mule is a new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X, there is also a chance that this could be the new version of the standard Thunderbird.

The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird might be launched in India towards the end of this year. The motorcycle is expected to demand a significant premium over the price of the current model, courtesy of the significant revisions in place. More details on the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird expected to spill in the coming days.

Image Source: Powerdrift