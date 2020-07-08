Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple is expected to get a bigger 1,160cc motor that will be Euro 5 compliant. The engine will retain the three-cylinder, liquid-cooled set up and should develop better power and torque figures compared to the outgoing model. More details here.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple (Image source: RideApart)

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple has been snapped very recently undergoing test runs. As one can see in the pictures issued by RideApart, the new model will come with some significant updates compared to the outgoing model. Upfront, the new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple gets the same twin-pod headlamp cluster but the same now gets a more aggressive treatment. There is a clear resemblance in the twin headlamp units with the ones on the new-gen Street triple RS. Apart from this, you can also see a change in the exhaust position. Previously, while the new Speed Triple used to come with an underseat, twin-pod unit, the upcoming model will get an underbelly unit that is much more compact in size. Moreover, you get a single-sided swingarm along with a muscular fuel tank.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple rear (Image source: RideApart)

Now, here comes one of the biggest updates. The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple is expected to get a bigger 1,160cc engine that will be Euro 5 compliant. The engine will retain the three-cylinder, liquid-cooled set up and is expected to produce better power and torque figures compared to the outgoing model. The new model is seen with Ohlins suspension along with the braking system from Brembo and with the top-spec equipment on offer, the variant on test appears to be the Speed Triple RS.

Talking of global debut, expect the bike to make an official appearance by the end of this year with an India launch possible soon after. The new Speed Triple will go on to rub shoulders against some of the finest streetfighters on the planet like the BMW S1000R, KTM 1290 Super Duke R and the Ducati Streetfighter V4. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Image source: RideApart

