Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple is expected to get a bigger 1,160cc motor that will be Euro 5 compliant. The engine will retain the three-cylinder, liquid-cooled set up and should develop better power and torque figures compared to the outgoing model. More details here.

By:Updated: Jul 08, 2020 4:34 PM
2021 Triumph Speed Triple (Image source: RideApart)

The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple has been snapped very recently undergoing test runs. As one can see in the pictures issued by RideApart, the new model will come with some significant updates compared to the outgoing model. Upfront, the new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple gets the same twin-pod headlamp cluster but the same now gets a more aggressive treatment. There is a clear resemblance in the twin headlamp units with the ones on the new-gen Street triple RS. Apart from this, you can also see a change in the exhaust position. Previously, while the new Speed Triple used to come with an underseat, twin-pod unit, the upcoming model will get an underbelly unit that is much more compact in size. Moreover, you get a single-sided swingarm along with a muscular fuel tank.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple rear (Image source: RideApart)

Now, here comes one of the biggest updates. The new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple is expected to get a bigger 1,160cc engine that will be Euro 5 compliant. The engine will retain the three-cylinder, liquid-cooled set up and is expected to produce better power and torque figures compared to the outgoing model. The new model is seen with Ohlins suspension along with the braking system from Brembo and with the top-spec equipment on offer, the variant on test appears to be the Speed Triple RS.

Talking of global debut, expect the bike to make an official appearance by the end of this year with an India launch possible soon after. The new Speed Triple will go on to rub shoulders against some of the finest streetfighters on the planet like the BMW S1000R, KTM 1290 Super Duke R and the Ducati Streetfighter V4. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Image source: RideApart

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback India launch date out: 600hp super sedan's highlights

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Electric mobility post-COVID: EV sales growth to be driven by these four factors in India

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh