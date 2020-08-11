Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

The new 2021 KTM RC390 will come with changes to the frame and subframe for better ergonomics. That said, it looks like KTM wants to go ahead with a more practical and easy rideability approach towards the bike. Here is what all to expect from the new model.

By:Published: August 11, 2020 1:33 PM
2021 KTM RC390 (Image source: Motorrad Magazin)

KTM developing a new RC390 is not a mystery anymore and the new model was snapped testing multiple times in the past. Now, very recently, the bike that is slated to make its public appearance as a 2021 model has been spotted testing without any camouflage, image courtesy Motorrad Magazin. The most prominent change comes in the styling. Compared to the present-day model, the new model looks a lot sharper now and will come with an all-new headlamp section. While the existing model comes with dual projector headlamps, the new model will likely see a split styled all-LED unit and the same is expected to offer better illumination as well. Moreover, the windscreen is larger that should help during high speeds in wind deflection.

2021 KTM RC390 (Image source: Motorrad Magazin)

Some rumours that surfaced previously suggested that the new 2021 KTM RC390 will come with changes to the frame and subframe for better ergonomics. That said, it looks like KTM wants to go ahead with a more practical approach towards the bike. Currently, the riding position offered by the RC390 is on an extremely sporty side. However, the said changes might translate towards a practical city bike for easy everyday usability as well.

Now coming to what powers the bike. The new 2021 model will get a Euro5 compliant engine and hence, will be BS6 compliant as well. The 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine on the current model is good for developing respective power and torque of 43.5 hp and 36 Nm. We are not expecting a major change as far as these numbers are concerned. The new 2021 KTM RC390 is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year.

As the 2020 EICMA motorcycle show has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, expect KTM to unveil the bike digitally. India launch of the new model can be expected sometime in early 2021 at a considerably higher price than the current model that is on sale for Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned for more such updates!

Image source: Motorrad Magazin

