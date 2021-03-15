Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC200 spied testing in India: Here’s what to expect!

With the updates, the 2021 KTM RC200 is expected to command a premium of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 over the price of the current model that retails at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). 

By:Updated: Mar 15, 2021 11:58 AM

The new 2021 KTM RC200 is not a mystery anymore as the heavily updated model has been snapped on cam multiple times now! Now, very recently, the bike has been spotted again doing test runs in India. The test mule was wrapped in heavy camouflage and hence, the exact design details could not be revealed. However, one thing that makes up for the biggest visual difference is a new single-piece headlamp unit along with a bigger windscreen. Moreover, one can see new alloy wheels along with slimmer fairing and grab rails. In addition to these changes, the new 2021 KTM RC200 will also feature a bigger LCD instrument cluster and the same is likely to offer more information now.

The new model in most certainty will offer relatively relaxed riding ergonomics and that said, KTM is trying to take the sports tourer approach with the new model. Speaking of the powertrain, the new 2021 KTM RC200 will draw power from the same 199.5cc, single-cylinder engine. Power and torque outputs are also expected to be similar to the current model that makes 25 hp and 19.2 Nm. Also, the suspension setup of the bike will be the same with USD forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The new 2021 KTM RC 200 will be made at Bajaj’s Chakan plant and the market launch is expected by the mid of this year. With the said updates, the bike is expected to command a premium of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 over the price of the current model that retails at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our Express Drives official YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image source: Wheel_tronicz (Instagram)

