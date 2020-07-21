Heavily updated 2021 BMW S1000R spied testing again: Global debut likely by year-end

The new BMW S1000R ditches the asymmetrical headlamp set up and instead employs a F 900 R-like single piece all-LED unit. Here is what all to expect from the upcoming litre-class brute and when you might see it here in India.

BMW Motorrad is testing its next-generation S1000R litre-class naked streetfighter for quite some time now. Now the bike has been snapped testing once again, image courtesy MCN. The new 2021 BMW S1000R gets a major update not just in terms of features but design as well. Upfront, the bike now gets a single all-LED unit and hence, ditches the signature asymmetrical units from the previous model. The headlamp section looks like the one that you must have seen on the F 900 R that has been launched in India recently. In addition to this, the fuel tank now looks muscular than before giving the streetfighter a more macho appearance than before. The exhaust and the tail section have been borrowed from the fully-faired sibling S1000RR.

In terms of powertrain, the new BMW S1000R is powered by a 999cc, inline-four cylinder engine. The engine will also employ the company’s ShiftCam technology and the same is found on the S1000RR as well. The motor on the S1000RR is good for producing 200 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. However, expect the engine on the S1000R to come in a different state of tune in order to match the required characteristics better. The new 2021 BMW S1000R is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year followed by an India launch soon after.

The new S1000R will go on to challenge the likes of some of the elite litre class street nakeds on the planet like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the Kawasaki Z H2 in the segment. More details on the new 2021 BMW S1000R to reveal soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more sich updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

