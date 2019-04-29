Heavily updated 2020 KTM 390 Duke spied for the first time: Likely to pack more power, better features

The new 2020 KTM 390 Duke has been snapped testing for the very first time, image courtesy Ride Apart. The new model looks like a new generation model and is not a minor facelift, which is big news for the KTM fans. Looking at the pictures, before you get disappointed as to why the new gen 390 Duke looks a lot like the present day model, let us tell you that this one is an early prototype and a lot of visual changes can be done on the final production model. The all-LED headlamp up front looks the same as the current model and even the rear view mirrors look the same. Coming to the biggest update, the upcoming 2020 KTM 390 Duke gets a new swingarm and frame and looks slightly larger in dimensions compared to the existing model.

Tail lamp on the new KTM 390 Duke looks wider (Image Source: Ride Apart)

Also, the fuel tank on the new model seems to have a larger capacity. Coming to the rear, the tail lamp on the new 2020 KTM 390 Duke looks wider compared to the current model. The alloy wheels on the test mule look the same as the current model and the test mule was running on Metzeler rubber. The engine on the 2020 KTM 390 Duke is also expected to see some revisions. Keeping in mind the Euro-V and BS-VI emission norms kicking in next year, the motor will be more about meeting the stringent standards. However, the company might also implement some upgrades in order to bump the overall power output.

The instrument cluster also looks the same (Image Source: Ride Apart)

The instrument cluster on the test mule looks like the current gen model. In terms of features, the new 390 Duke might get cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as the Austrian had hinted previously that it aims to make the cornering ABS more accessible. The 2020 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy will likely be more exciting this time as KTM might choose to debut the 390 Duke at the annual event. Speaking of India launch, expect the bike to land here by mid next year with a significant price hike over the existing model. The present-day 390 Duke retails here at a price of Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

More details on the new 390 Duke expected to spill in the coming days, so stay tuned for all the action.

Image Source: Ride Apart