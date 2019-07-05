Heavily updated 2020 Benelli TNT 600i spied: Key changes on most affordable four-cylinder bike

The new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i has been spotted very recently and the new model gets some significant updates compared to the existing model. The Benelli TNT 600i has been around in India for quite some time now. Launched here in the year 2015, the motorcycle received its first update in 2017 with the inclusion of an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Going into the details, the new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i gets some major revisions in design, all thanks to which the bike now looks a lot better and striking. The front headlamp is now LED that looks quite modern.

Moreover, the fuel tank design has also undergone some revisions and the one on the new model gets some sharp creases and lines for a sportier appeal. The Benelli TNT 600i's twin under-seat exhaust set up will no longer make its way on the 2020 model. Instead, the bike will get a single muffler on the right side. The upcoming Benelli TNT 600i will get minimalistic rear and the rear number plate now makes a shift to the tyre hugger. The instrument cluster on the new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i is another big highlight as the new unit now gets a fully coloured TFT screen.

Now coming to the powertrain, the new Benelli TNT 600i will continue to draw power from the same 600cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. However, it remains to be seen the revision in power and torque figures compared to 84 hp and 55 Nm in the present day. However, one thing is clear that the new 600i will get a BS-VI compliant engine as a result of which the power and torque figures may see a slight downward revision.

India launch of the new Benelli TNT 600i is expected to take place sometime next year at a slightly higher price compared to the existing model. More details on the new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for more!