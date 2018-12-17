Heavily updated 2019 Triumph Thruxton R spotted: Likely to come as special edition model

The new 2019 Triumph Thruxton R has been spotted testing very recently, image courtesy MCN. As the test mule was snapped in a production state, we can safely assume that the launch of the motorcycle is not very far. Take a look at the motorcycle and you will hardly notice any changes at first glance. However, on taking a closer look, you see a carbon fiber fender along with a carbon fiber fairing for weight reduction and a more premium feel. The front indicators have been hidden in such a way that at first, it is actually hard to spot them. The new 2019 Triumph Thruxton R is not all about visual changes as it gets top spec components. The suspension system of the new model comprises of Ohlins fully adjustable set up at the front and rear. The report says that the new Thruxton will be called the TFC that stands for Triumph Factory Custom and hence, there is a healthy possibility that the bike will come as a special edition model.

Also, the bike will ride on grippier Metzeler Racetec RR rubber while the braking will be taken care of with the help of Brembo units. Speaking of powertrain, the exact specs for the new model are currently unknown. From what we can see, Triumph Motorcycles will be employing a retuned version of the 1,200cc, parallel twin engine that powers the existing model. The new Thruxton TFC will also come fitted with Vanes & Hines exhaust set up that should result in a better note along with a bump in power output.

The engine on the existing Thruxton R churns out 96 bhp and we are expecting the new model to cross the 100 hp mark. With the added premium-ness and the top spec equipment on offer, you can safely assume the new Thruxton TFC to demand a significant premium over the price of the present day model. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.

Image Source: Motorcycle News (MCN)