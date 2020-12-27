Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

India launch of the new 2021 KTM RC 200 is expected next month at a considerable higher price compared to the outgoing model. The RC 200 is currently priced in India at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details here!

Looks like the new 2021 KTM RC 200 is set to be launched in India quite soon! Sources of Express Drives close to the development have shared an image of the new heavily restyled model from Bajaj’s Chakan production facility. That said, the company has started rolling the bike off the production line and hence, the launch looks imminent. Take a glance at the new 2021 KTM RC 200 and the changes look quite apparent. First and foremost, the new model ditches the sharp and aggressive looking dual projector headlamps upfront and instead, you now get a single piece halogen headlamp with a large windscreen. Moreover, the turn indicators have now been moved to to the fairing compared to the present day model that gets these on the rear view mirrors. In addition, the picture suggests that the bike will get new graphics.

Also, the spy image suggests that the new 2021 model will offer a comparatively comfortable riding position. The picture also suggests that the handlebar is now closer to the rider and hence, the bike should offer an upright stance. Moreover, the seat is also expected to be more comfortable and well-cushioned that will benefit in long distance touring. Also, the bike will get the same 199cc, single pod, liquid-cooled engine but the same is expected to get some revisions in terms of power delivery in order to suit the more relaxed riding dynamics.

Let us know what is your price expectation for the new 2021 KTM RC 200?

