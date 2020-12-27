Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

India launch of the new 2021 KTM RC 200 is expected next month at a considerable higher price compared to the outgoing model. The RC 200 is currently priced in India at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details here!

By:December 27, 2020 11:07 AM

 

Looks like the new 2021 KTM RC 200 is set to be launched in India quite soon! Sources of Express Drives close to the development have shared an image of the new heavily restyled model from Bajaj’s Chakan production facility. That said, the company has started rolling the bike off the production line and hence, the launch looks imminent. Take a glance at the new 2021 KTM RC 200 and the changes look quite apparent. First and foremost, the new model ditches the sharp and aggressive looking dual projector headlamps upfront and instead, you now get a single piece halogen headlamp with a large windscreen. Moreover, the turn indicators have now been moved to to the fairing compared to the present day model that gets these on the rear view mirrors. In addition, the picture suggests that the bike will get new graphics.

Also, the spy image suggests that the new 2021 model will offer a comparatively comfortable riding position. The picture also suggests that the handlebar is now closer to the rider and hence, the bike should offer an upright stance. Moreover, the seat is also expected to be more comfortable and well-cushioned that will benefit in long distance touring. Also, the bike will get the same 199cc, single pod, liquid-cooled engine but the same is expected to get some revisions in terms of power delivery in order to suit the more relaxed riding dynamics.

India launch of the new 2021 KTM RC 200 is expected next month at a considerable more price compared to the outgoing model. The RC 200 is currently priced in India at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

Let us know what is your price expectation for the new 2021 KTM RC 200?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed