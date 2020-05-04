Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

A horrific video of a Royal Enfield falling from a trailer has surfaced on the web. Watch what exactly happened!

By:Updated: May 4, 2020 1:49:18 PM

You must have come across multiple videos on the internet that are shocking and freaking to watch! One such footage recently surfaced online in which one can see a brand-new Royal Enfield falling off a trailer while being unloaded. The leaked video shows a guy riding a Royal Enfield off the ramp of a trailer to unload it and which is when he loses control of the bike and fell down. The rider fell from a decent height and what is further heartbreaking to see is the fact that the bike first fell on the guy that might have resulted in some serious injuries.

Watch the horrific incident here:

The video ended with a lot of onlookers rushing to check him but it is still unclear at the moment as to how badly hurt the victim really was. Moreover, it has to be noted that the rider was not wearing a helmet and in such a situation where chances of an error are low and can lead to highly unwanted consequences, the use of safety gear is paramount. Also, one can see that the ramp of the trailer through which the bikes are unloaded is quite narrow that increases the risk. That said, along with the use of safety gear, it is equally important to implement some steps that promise better safety while doing such tasks.

Express Drives urges all its readers to always wear a helmet while riding and this applies to people working in stockyards as well who have the job to unload the bikes as shown in the video. In the end, we just hope that the victim in this video is alright and he along with his co-workers has learned the importance of safety gear.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Video source: Harkamal Singh (Facebook)

