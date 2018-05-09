Haryana likely to get Ambucycles: All you should know about the two-wheeler Ambulance

The state of Haryana is likely to introduce a new Ambucycle service in the station which is essentially an Ambulance on a two-wheeler. Inspired by Israel's United Hatzalah, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar who is in Israel interacted with officials who started this Ambucycle service as a community-based service of providing emergency response service on two-wheelers says a TNN report. This service has already been implemented in Jerusalem. Ambucycles are motorcycles used by United Hatzalah’s volunteers throughout Israel to make sure they get to emergencies within the first few minutes.

United Hatzalah is a free, volunteer-based emergency medical services organization based in Jerusalem. it provides fast and free emergency response across the country. The Indian delegation led by the Manohar Lal Khatter includes Krishnan Kumar Bedi, Minister of State for Social Justice.

The report further added that United Hatzalah of Israel will send a delegation to Haryana to explore the possibilities of a tie-up and introducing these ambulances on two-wheelers in Haryana. The officials say that the due to small and compact size, Ambucycles do not get stuck in traffic or narrow streets like actual ambulances. It has a first-aid case attached to the rear of the scooter that keeps the necessary medical equipment needed in a case of an emergency. In Israel, the average response time of an ambucycle medic is 3 minutes, and in city centres, it decreases to 90 seconds. United Hatzalah currently operates around 350 Ambucycles.