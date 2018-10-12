Harley India appoints Sajeev Rajasekharan as Managing Director

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Friday announced the appointment of Sajeev Rajasekharan as Managing Director of company's India operations. As head of Harley-Davidson India, he will manage company's leadership team and would be responsible for in-country sales, dealer network management, marketing, service and operations activities to expand the company's presence in the country. Rajasekharan succeeds Peter MacKenzie, who took charge as MD in August 2017.

Prior to joining Harley, Rajasekharan has worked with companies like Suzuki Motorcycle India, Panasonic, Electrolux, and Samsung India among others."Sajeev brings with him years of experience across customer-focused industries and we are positive that his expertise will be valuable as we build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders in India," Harley-Davidson General Manager Emerging Markets Nigel Keough said in a statement. Rajasekharan will be based out of Harley-India's Gurgaon-based headquarters.

