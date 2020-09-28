Harley-Davidson’s most affordable bike 338R’s design out: India launch uncertain

Just a few days back, Harley-Davidson announced the shutting down of its manufacturing facility in India that is situated in Bawal, Haryana. That said, no more Harley bikes will be manufactured in India from here on, however, the after-sales and dealerships will remain operational until any further notice. That said, the arrival of the 338R in India remains quite bleak.

The most affordable Harley-Davidson that would be called the 338R has been revealed very recently in some patent drawings. In order to be precise, the design filing from China’s National Intellectual Property Administration shed some light on how the cheapest HD will look like. The said model will come based on the Qianjiang Group’s QJMotor QJ350 that was unveiled at the CIMA show and will get a flat-track inspired appearance and design. The engine and frame will be shared with the Qianjiang version, however, compared to the OJ350, there are some differences. For instance, the Harley-Davidson 338R has a lower, one-piece seat for both, the rider and the pillion. Moreover, the fuel tank is smaller and broadly speaking, the rest of the bike has lesser body panels compared to the Qianjiang model.

Upfront, the bike has a rounded headlamp and features an offset circular single-pod instrument cluster. The tail end comprises of a tail-mounted number plate holder that has been integrated with the taillight. The most affordable Harley-Davidson 338R will be built around Benelli’s 302S parallel-twin platform and the majority of the cycle parts including frame, suspension, brakes and wheels will be shared with its Chinese cousin. Meanwhile, just a few days back, Harley-Davidson announced the shutting down of its manufacturing facility in India that is situated in Bawal, Haryana.

That said, no more Harley bikes will be manufactured in India from here on, however, the after-sales and dealerships will remain operational until any further notice. Having said that, chances of the Harley-Davidson 338R coming to India are very bleak. The reason being, if the bike comes here via the import route, it will, in all certainty lose out on its price advantage and that will not make any sense in a price-sensitive market like India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.