Harley-Davidson’s most affordable bike 338R’s design out: India launch uncertain

Just a few days back, Harley-Davidson announced the shutting down of its manufacturing facility in India that is situated in Bawal, Haryana. That said, no more Harley bikes will be manufactured in India from here on, however, the after-sales and dealerships will remain operational until any further notice. That said, the arrival of the 338R in India remains quite bleak.

By:Updated: Sep 28, 2020 8:44 PM

 

The most affordable Harley-Davidson that would be called the 338R has been revealed very recently in some patent drawings. In order to be precise, the design filing from China’s National Intellectual Property Administration shed some light on how the cheapest HD will look like. The said model will come based on the Qianjiang Group’s QJMotor QJ350 that was unveiled at the CIMA show and will get a flat-track inspired appearance and design. The engine and frame will be shared with the Qianjiang version, however, compared to the OJ350, there are some differences. For instance, the Harley-Davidson 338R has a lower, one-piece seat for both, the rider and the pillion. Moreover, the fuel tank is smaller and broadly speaking, the rest of the bike has lesser body panels compared to the Qianjiang model.

Upfront, the bike has a rounded headlamp and features an offset circular single-pod instrument cluster.  The tail end comprises of a tail-mounted number plate holder that has been integrated with the taillight. The most affordable Harley-Davidson 338R will be built around Benelli’s 302S parallel-twin platform and the majority of the cycle parts including frame, suspension, brakes and wheels will be shared with its Chinese cousin. Meanwhile, just a few days back, Harley-Davidson announced the shutting down of its manufacturing facility in India that is situated in Bawal, Haryana.

That said, no more Harley bikes will be manufactured in India from here on, however, the after-sales and dealerships will remain operational until any further notice. Having said that, chances of the Harley-Davidson 338R coming to India are very bleak. The reason being, if the bike comes here via the import route, it will, in all certainty lose out on its price advantage and that will not make any sense in a price-sensitive market like India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike 338R's design out: India launch uncertain

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

Ford cars can now be serviced at home: Doorstep service launched in 19 cities

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

KTM RC125, RC200, RC390 get new colour options in India: Model-wise images, prices listed!

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV India launch on 8 October: Range, features, expected price

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler in India on 7th October: Here's what it could be!

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Hyundai showcases EV vision, unveils 810 hp RM20e electric sports car

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to open on this date: Expected price, highlights of India's favourite off-roader!

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!