Harley Davidson’s Livewire Electric bike price revealed: 0-100 in 3.5 seconds, fast charging and 200 kms range!

You’d be forgiven to believe that Harley-Davidson’s first electric bike was already on sale. They have been showing it off for over five years, and taking about it, but for some reason they took all this time to bring out a final production version and more details on the Harley Davidson Livewire. The seemingly endless wait has finally ended with Harley finally pulling the wraps off the Livewire at the CES 2019. Not just the specs, Harley-Davidson have also announced the price for the US Market as well, which should give us an idea of how much it will cost once it does make its way to India.

Over the last few years, the CES 2019 which is essentially a consumer electronics exposition has increasingly become a platform for Electric car manufacturers to sport their wares. This time Harley took the stage to show off their electric dirt bike and the scooter in concept alongside the Livewire. Harley-Davidson have aso released some key points about how the Livewire will perform. According to the folks at Harley, the Livewire will go from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds with a range of almost 200 kms. Add to the fact, it comply with both standard level 1 fast charging and level 3 fast charging although Harley have kept charging times close to their chest. Most importantly however, Harley-Davidson has announced the price which has been set at $ 29,799 USD or Rs 21 lakh approximately without duties.

As one of the first mainstream manufacturers to bring an electric bike to the forefront, Harley’s livewire promises not to lose their signature sound. Harley Davidson say the Livewire will make an engaging sound as it accelerates and gains speed. Now Harley say this new sound will be a future forward sound that has the best of both worlds, keeping that very essential aural experience while riding the bike.