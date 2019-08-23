Harley-Davidson’s all-new streetfighter, Pan America: Next game-changers for Harley?

Last year, Harley-Davidson announced that it is going to develop multiple motorcycles and will be entering new segments. Now the good news is that the upcoming Harley Davidson streetfighter and Pan America have been snapped recently at a trade show. Not only this, one can also see the accessories for these two bikes in the pictures issued by nieuwsmotor. The images suggest that the production-spec Harley streetfighter and the Pan America will be almost identical compared to the prototypes that were revealed last year.

Starting with the Pan America, the adventure tourer will get power from a 1250cc, V-twin engine. The Harley streetfighter in comparison, is powered by a 975cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that is expected to produce a maximum power output of close to 115hp. With the two new Harleys, the company is aiming to widen its audience base and enroll more younger riders. Earlier this year, Harley Davidson filed patents for Pan America 1250 and Streetfighter 975. Interestingly, the bikes were patented with saree guard too suggesting that these will most likely make their way to India as well.

Both these new Harleys are expected to make global debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. And what better place can it be than one of the biggest two-wheeler shows in the world. More details on the two expected to reveal soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates! In other news, Harley-Davidson is set to unveil the LiveWire, the brand's first-ever all-electric motorcycle on 27th August in India. The official launch for the LiveWire will not take place before next year and hence if you have been planning to own this 'silent' Harley, you will have to wait for some more months.

Image Source: www.nieuwsmotor.nl/