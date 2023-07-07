Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400 comparison – Hero or Bajaj?

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400 – Let’s try to answer the big question.

It is on rare occasions that you see a mix of names like these, however, companies are increasingly collaborating to bring in products for India and the global markets. The newest motorcycles in the market are the new Harley-Davidson X440 which was launched at Rs 2.29 lakh and the Triumph Speed 400, launched at a jawdropping price of Rs 2.23 lakh.

So if you’re in the market looking for a new sub 500cc motorcycle that can be a daily as well stretch its legs on highways rides, the X440 and the Speed 400 are two that you need to consider. But how do they compare against each other? Let’s find out.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Design

Visual appeal plays an important role, and Harley-Davidson offers it. The X440 gets a sleek yet muscular fuel tank, blacked-out components, a round headlight, wide bars, and neutral-set footpegs. It offers an upright seating position and the colour options offered by Harley go well with the X440.

The Triumph Speed 400 borrows its design cues from the larger Speed 900. The baby Triumph has all the style one wants with a motorcycle in this category thanks to its bright colours, wide bars, side-slung exhaust, and premium components. The Triumph takes the win here in my opinion.

One thing to keep in mind is that both motorcycles have been designed from the ground up and share no components with Hero MotoCorp or Bajaj, apart from minor parts.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Engine specifications

The Harley-Davidson’s 440cc single-cylinder engine is a new unit, designed specifically for the X440. It is a single-cylinder oil-cooled unit and Harley says that a lot of effort was put in to retain the iconic Harley-Davidson exhaust note.

The Triumph Speed 400’s engine is also new, built ground up. The Triumph uses a 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes more power than the X440. It makes 2bhp less than the segment leader, KTM, while making marginally lower torque compared to the Harley-Davidson X440.

Specifications X440 Speed 400 Displacement 440cc 398cc Power 27bhp 39.5bhp Torque 38Nm 37.5Nm Gearbox 6-Speed 6-Speed

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Features and equipment

Both motorcycles have similar components such as USD forks, alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends, tubeless tyres, dual-channel ABS, adjustable rear suspension, etc. However, they have differences.

The base X440 gets spoke wheels, while the higher variants get alloy wheels. The Harley gets an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear setup, while Triumph gets 17-inch alloy wheels front and rear. The other big difference is the rear suspension — the X440 gets dual shocks while the Speed 400 gets a monoshock.

The Harley-Davidson has an upper hand in terms of connectivity features as it gets a full TFT dash with smartphone connectivity, while the Triumph gets a simpler semi-digital console. However, the Triumph offers a traction control system while the Harley does not get it.

Also Read Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X accessories list

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400: Which one?

Both motorcycles appeal to a unique set of audience. While the Harley-Davidson offers a laid-back engine, the Triumph offers a brisk motor. Both are equally capable to deal with city traffic and highway runs, while the Triumph manages the latter marginally better owing to more power.

And for those asking the big question — does the X440 sound like a Harley-Davidson, the answer is yes, it does sound like a single-cylinder Harley-Davidson.