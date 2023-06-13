Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 comparison: Battle of legends

How does the new Harley-Davidson X440 compare against the Royal Enfield Classic 350? Here’s the comparison.

The new Harley-Davidson X440 will soon be launched in India, and when it does, will enter a segment that has the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer’s best-selling product in India, and the Honda CB350, a motorcycle squarely aimed at the Royal Enfield.

So how does the new Harley-Davidson X440 compare against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in terms of design, specifications, and equipment? Let’s find out.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design

The Harley-Davidson X440 is a totally new motorcycle and the first motorcycle in this segment in over a century. The X440 features traditional Harley looks such as a round headlight, wide bars, side-slung exhaust, and a blacked-out theme for the engine components. The seating position is neutral to make it more commuter friendly, which the slim tank adds to.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 screams retro. The motorcycle gets an old-school teardrop tank, two round headlights, tyre-hugging round fenders, spoke wheels, and a spil seat design. The Classic 350 also offers a neutral, but upright seating position. The Classic 350’s design has been around for many years now.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features and equipment

The Harley-Davidson X440 gets USD forks, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a single round digital instrument console. The Harley gets 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and a dual-channel ABS.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets traditional telescopic front forks with a cover that makes it look like USD units, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, 18-inch spoke wheels, and an analogue instrument cluster. Amongst the two, the Harley-Davidson X440 is marginally better equipped.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine specifications

Harley-Davidson X 440 is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 will be an oil-cooled 440cc single-cylinder engine. The US bike maker has not revealed details about the engine specifications, however, it will be tuned to offer more low-end torque.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Expect the Harley-Davidson X440 to make similar power as well.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

The Harley-Davidson X440 will be launched in India in July, along with another motorcycle set to lock horns in this segment, the model from Bajaj-Triumph. When launched, expect the Harley to carry a price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The Royal Enfield on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.93 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.