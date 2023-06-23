Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350 comparison — Battle of the Royal Enfield rivals

The upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 competes directly against the Honda CB350 and the Royal Enfield. Here’s a detailed comparison.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 enjoyed an uncontested position for a long time, however, Honda came up with the CB350 a few years ago to compete with the king of the segment, and now, Harley-Davidson is looking at the same. Despite the competition, Royal Enfiled remains undisputed.

The upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 has a lot to live up to and we have seen how the entry-level American motorcycle competes against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and now we see how it fares against the Honda CB350, which has gained popularity in India.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350: Design

The Harley-Davidson features a slim tank, round headlight, side-slung exhaust, and a round headlight, keeping the classic looks but with a modern touch. The upright seating position and the mid-set footpegs make the X440 an easy rider. Also, the blacked-out engine components add to the overall design well.

The Honda CB350 features a similar design theme, however, it gets a larger tank and lots of chrome. The CB350 also gets a slide-slung exhaust and features a similar, upright riding position as the Harley-Davidson X440.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350: Engine specifications

The Harley-Davidson, unlike other Harleys, features a single-cylinder engine. The unit is oil-cooled and could be a 400cc unit, as Harley-Davidson has not revealed any details about the engine yet. One thing for sure is that the engine will make a lot of torque at lower revs.

The Honda CB350 is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder air-cooled motor that makes 21bhp and 30Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The CB350’s claimed mileage is 35kmpl, and similar to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Honda makes a lot of torque at lower revs.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350: Equipment and features

The Harley-Davidson X440 gets USD forks, dual rear shocks, disc brakes at both ends, alloy wheels, LED lighting, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a single-pod instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS amongst other things.

The Honda CB350 gets traditional telescopic forks, dual rear shocks, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of features, the Harley-Davidson seems to be better equipped, however, more details will be known during its launch.

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350: Which one?

Both motorcycles are similar in many ways and have their own take on a simple design. The Honda CB350 is currently on sale while the X440 will be launched soon in India. At the moment, it is early to comment on the Harley-Davidson, however, with a Honda, one can never be wrong.