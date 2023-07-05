Harley-Davidson X440: Variants explained

Harley-Davidson X440 variants and features explained. The three variants of the X440 get similar, but slightly different features.

The new Harley-Davidson X440 has sparked a lot of interest in India owing to its pricing, looks, and its potential capability to give Royal Enfield a run for its money. The age-old Harley vs Enfield competition is back on. The first motorcycle from the Hero-Harley collaboration is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh onwards and comes with interesting features.

The X440 is available in three variants: Denim, Vivid, and S, the latter two of which are priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh ex-showroom. The three variants differ based on equipment. however, most of the important components are standard on all three models.

Harley-Davidson X440 engine specifications

Before looking at the variants and the features of the Harley-Davidson X440, let’s take a look at its engine specification. The new X440 is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled motor that makes 27bhp and 38Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike maker claims a mileage of 35kmpl, which is plenty given the motorcycle’s category.

As mentioned earlier, the new Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants — Denim, Vivid, and S. Here are the variant-wise features for each X440 trim.

Harley-Davidson X440 Denim – Features

The Denim is the entry-level variant of the Harley-Davidson X440 in India, priced at Rs 2.29 lakh ex-showroom. The X440 Denim trim gets an auto-illuminating LED headlamp, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, dual-channel ABS, TFT display, KYB USD forks, and a USB port. The Denim version is available in a single Mustard Denim colour.

Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid – Features

The Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid is the mid-spec variant, priced at Rs 2.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The X440 Vivid gets the same KYB suspension and the TFT display, along with the auto LED headlight but gets alloy wheels instead of spoke wheels. The Vivid variant of the X440 is available in two colours: Thick Metallic Red and Metallic Dark Silver.

Harley-Davidson X440 S – Features

The Harley-Davidson X440 S is the top-spec variant, priced at Rs 2.69 lakh ex-showroom. The X440 S variant gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 3D logo on the tank, bronzed engine finish, and a host of connectivity features with the TFT dash. The Harley-Davidson X440 S comes in Matte black only.