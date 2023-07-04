Harley-Davidson X440: Top 5 things to know — Features, Price, Variants

Meet Harley-Davidson’s most affordable motorcycle, the X440. Here’s all you need to know about this new neo-roadster.

The covers are finally off and Harley-Davidson has launched its most affordable motorcycle, the X440, which is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. Based on the iconic design language of the XR, the bookings of the X440 roadster begin from July 4 at a nominal amount of Rs 5,000. The Milwaukee-based two-wheeler manufacturer confirmed that the X440 will be available at the current Harley-Davidson dealerships and at some select Hero MotoCorp outlets.

Here are the five important features of the Harley-Davidson X440.

1. Harley-Davidson X440: Price and Variants

Harley-Davidson launched the X440 at Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in three variants —Denim, Vivid and S. The latter two trims are priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh. Starting from the entry-level Denim variant, it sports a Mustard paint scheme and is available with spoke wheels. The Vivid, on the other hand, comes in two dual-tone colours —Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver and alloy wheels. The top trim, S, gets a Denim Black colour with 3D branding on the tank, diamond cut machined alloy wheels, Gold coloured engine and body parts, machined engine fins and with telematics suite, Connect 2.0.

2. Harley-Davidson X440: Competition

Priced from Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 2.69 lakh, the Harley-Davidson X440 will take on the very popular Royal Enfield duo — the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350, which start from Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.04 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. Apart from Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson will also have its hands full against the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350 available at Rs 2.10 lakh, Jawa 42 at Rs 1.72 lakh and Yezdi Roadster at Rs 2.01 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

3. Harley-Davidson X440: Engine Specs

The all-new air-oil cooled 440cc single-cylinder engine is developed jointly with Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. The engine has a total output of 27bhp and a torque output of 38Nm. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. According to Harley-Davidson, the X440 generates 90 per cent of its peak torque from as low as 2000rpm.

4. Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

Starting with the ByBre braking system, the new Harley-Davidson comes equipped with a 320mm front disc and 240mm at the rear with dual-channel ABS. It sports KYB USB 43mm front forks while the rear gets gas-filled twin shocks with 7-step preload adjustable. The X440 gets MRF Zapper Hyke tyres with 18-inch and 100/90 section at the front while the rear comes with 17-inch 140/70. The saddle height of the roadster is 805mm, ground clearance is 170mm and has a fuel capacity of 13.5 litres.

5. Harley-Davidson X440: Features

The X440 comes equipped with a long list of features. All the lighting is LED — headlights with DRLs, tail lamps and indicators. It gets a single pod 3.5-inch speedometer with a TFT display, which comes in two display modes – Day and Night. The top-of-the-line variant, S is equipped with Connect 2.0 feature which reads out more than 25 notifications on the display via the mobile application. It offers information like turn-by-turn navigation, music control, accept or reject calls, message notification, distance to empty reading, find my vehicle and phone battery status.