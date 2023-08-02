scorecardresearch

Harley-Davidson X440 price hiked by Rs 10,500: New vs old price list

The prices of the Harley-Davidson X440 have been hiked by Rs 10,500 across all the variants. Priced from Rs 2.40 lakh, ex-showroom, the X440 will rival the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Classic 350, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
The X440 is Harley-Davidson's most affordable motorcycle

Harley-Davidson recently introduced the all-new X440 in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the special introductory offer is now over and the company has hiked the prices of this motorcycle by Rs 10,500 across all the variants. These new prices will be effective from August 4, 2023. Check out the new vs old price list of the Harley-Davidson X440 here.

Harley-Davidson X440: New vs old prices 

X440 variantNew priceOld priceDifference
DenimRs 2.40 lakhRs 2.29 lakhRs 10,500
VividRs 2.60 lakhRs 2.49 lakhRs 10,500
Rs 2.80 lakhRs 2.69 lakh Rs 10,500

The Harley-Davidson X440 is offered in three variants: Denim, Vivid and S. After the price hike, this entry-level roadster will retail from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. However, if you book it before August 3, you can avail the introductory price benefits. Harley’s X440 has been developed specifically for the Indian market in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. 

Harley-Davidson X440: Powertrain and hardware

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is an all-new 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It features USD front forks and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the same, Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry. We had launched this at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson.”

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 13:05 IST
