Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India at Rs 2.29 lakh onwards and will target the Royal Enfield range directly.

The much-awaited Harley-Davidson X440 has been officially launched in India, priced at rs 2.29 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants, Denim, Vivid, and S, the latter two priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Harley X440 is the first product to roll out from the Hero-Harley collaboration and the motorcycle was developed in under 3 years. The two companies claim that getting the right exhaust note was one of the most difficult aspects of building the X440.

The Harley-Davidson X440 features a slim tank, an upright seating position, wide bars, and a round headlight, keeping the classic design Harleys are known for. The X440 will be manufactured at Hero’s facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Coming to the engine, the X440 is powered by a 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke single-cylinder engine that makes 27bhp and 38Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is E20 compliant and with X440, the company is squarely targeting Royal Enfield.

In terms of features, the Harley-Davidson X440 gets USD front forks, dual rear shocks, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a USB charging socket, LED lights, and connected features.

The Harley-Davidson X440 competes with the Royal Enfield 350 range, which includes the Classic 350, Hunter, and Meteor, the Honda CB 350 and CB 350 RS, the Benelli Imperiale 400, and the soon-to-launch Triumph Speed 400.