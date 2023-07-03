scorecardresearch

Harley-Davidson X440 India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

The all-new Harley-Davidson X440 will make its India debut today at 07:20 PM in the evening. Here’s what you can expect from the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Harley-Davidson X440 has been co-developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp

Harley-Davidson is all set to introduce its newest motorcycle in the Indian market. The all-new Harley-Davidson X440 will make its India debut today. i.e. on July 3 at 07:20 PM in the evening.  This naked roadster will be the first Harley motorcycle to be co-developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson X440: Watch LIVE launch

The new Harley-Davidson X440 will be launched today at 07:20 PM (IST) in the evening. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Hero MotoCorp’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The Harley-Davidson X440 is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, etc.

Harley-Davidson X 440

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine and gearbox

Harley-Davidson hasn’t revealed the powertrain details of the X440 yet. However, it is expected to get a 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine. It is likely to churn out around 35 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Being a Harley product, the X440’s mill will be a long-stroke unit and it will use a chain final drive similar to the Pan America.

harley x 440

Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware and features 

The Harley-Davidson X440 will sport USD front forks and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. It will feature a round-shaped all-LED headlamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 15:45 IST
