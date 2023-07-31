Harley-Davidson X440 bookings temporarily paused in India: Here’s why

The online bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 will be closed on August 3. Test rides for pre-booked customers will begin from September 1 and the deliveries will commence in October 2023.

Harley-Davidson India has announced that online bookings for its all-new X440 will be closed on August 3, 2023. The Harley-Davidson X440 has been developed specifically for the Indian market in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Priced from Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 2.69 lakh, ex-showroom, the X440 is the most affordable Harley motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson X440 bookings closed temporarily:

Hero MotoCorp will temporarily halt the bookings for the X440 from August 3. According to the company, they have received ‘an overwhelming response’ for the motorcycle but didn’t reveal the exact number of orders received. Hero is also yet to announce when the next phase of bookings will begin for the X440 but one can expect the prices to go up when it does.

Harley-Davidson X440: Powertrain and hardware

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is an all-new 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It features USD front forks and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition.”

