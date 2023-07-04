Harley-Davidson X440 bookings open today in India

The all-new Harley Davidson X440 roadster can be booked from 4.40 pm today across India.

After launching the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the X440, the bookings will commence today. Harley-Davidson, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, has aggressively priced the new neo-roadster, which starts from Rs 2.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.69 lakh, introductory ex-showroom. The X440 is available in three trims — Denim, Vivid and S.

Harley-Davidson X440: How to book the neo-roadster

The bookings for the all-new X440 start from 4:40 pm onwards on July 4th across India. The X440 can be booked online by visiting http://www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

With the launch of the X440, for the first time, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have entered the 440cc segment in India. The X440 is a made-in-India product jointly co-developed by the two-wheeler manufacturers and will be rolled out at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Harley-Davidson X440: What is it?

Based on the design of the XR1200, the X440 offers a comfortable riding position with a wide handlebar, supportive saddle and plenty of legroom. The new Harley-Davidson is powered by a 27bhp 440cc engine with 38Nm of torque. In typical Harley-Davidson fashion, the X440 will offer optional accessories like a touring seat, back rest, bar end mirrors, bash plate, fog lamps, windscreen and saddle bags.