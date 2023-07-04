scorecardresearch

Harley-Davidson X440 bookings open today in India

The all-new Harley Davidson X440 roadster can be booked from 4.40 pm today across India.

Written by Express Drives Desk
harley x440

After launching the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the X440, the bookings will commence today. Harley-Davidson, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, has aggressively priced the new neo-roadster, which starts from Rs 2.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.69 lakh, introductory ex-showroom. The X440 is available in three trims — Denim, Vivid and S.  

Harley-Davidson X440: How to book the neo-roadster

The bookings for the all-new X440 start from 4:40 pm onwards on July 4th across India. The X440 can be booked online by visiting http://www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

Also Read

With the launch of the X440, for the first time, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have entered the 440cc segment in India. The X440 is a made-in-India product jointly co-developed by the two-wheeler manufacturers and will be rolled out at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Also Read

Harley-Davidson X440: What is it?

Based on the design of the XR1200, the X440 offers a comfortable riding position with a wide handlebar, supportive saddle and plenty of legroom. The new Harley-Davidson is powered by a 27bhp 440cc engine with 38Nm of torque. In typical Harley-Davidson fashion, the X440 will offer optional accessories like a touring seat, back rest, bar end mirrors, bash plate, fog lamps, windscreen and saddle bags.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 13:23 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS