Harley-Davidson X440 bookings cross 25,500 units: Now priced from Rs 2.40 lakh

Harley-Davidson recently introduced the all-new X440 in the Indian market. Developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, the X440 is Harley’s most affordable offering. The company has announced that it has received over 25,500 bookings for the all-new Harley-Davidson X440 yet. Prices of this retro roadster now start at Rs 2.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Harley-Davidson X440: Bookings, test ride and delivery

After receiving 25,597 bookings in the first phase, Hero MotoCorp has temporarily paused the bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440. The company says that the opening of the next phase of the booking window will be announced soon. Test rides for the Harley-Davidson X440 will begin next month and customer deliveries will commence in October 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440: Powertrain and hardware

Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 is an all-new 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It features USD front forks and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Harley-Davidson X440: Price and rivals

The Harley-Davidson X440 is offered in three variants: Denim, Vivid and S. After the price hike, this entry-level roadster now retails from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. However, if you have booked it before August 3, you will avail the introductory price benefits. The X440 rivals the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Classic 350, etc.

