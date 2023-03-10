The X350 is Harley-Davidson’s entry-level motorcycle and it is expected to make its debut in India sometime this year.

Harley-Davidson has entered the affordable segment by launching X350 in China at roughly Rs 3.9 lakh. The iconic American two-wheeler manufacturer has a tie-up with QJ Motor, the owners of Benelli, and will use the powertrain of the QJ SRK 350. In India, Harley-Davidson has a joint venture with Hero MotoCorp, therefore, the X350 will be co-developed.

Harley-Davidson X350: What is it?

The Harley-Davidson X350 is based on the cast aluminium frame of the SRK 350. It retains the same twin petal disc brakes in the front and a single disc at the rear. The new retro Harley-Davidson motorcycle is equipped with the QJ 350’s 41mm upside-down front forks and rear mono shock. Both suspension systems are adjustable.

The design is inspired by the XR750, hence, the X350 gets a flat fuel tank, with all LED lights including the round-shaped headlight, which gets a smiley-like LED strip. The X350 gets a split seat with a raised platform for the pillion. It comes with an all-digital instrument cluster.

Harley-Davidson X350: Engine specifications

The X350 is powered by a 353cc liquid cool inline motor that has an output of 36bhp and 31Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of dimension, the X350 is 2,110mm in length, has a wheelbase of 1,410mm, a seat height of 817mm and a ground clearance of 185mm. The retro motorcycle weighs 195kg and has a 13.5-litres fuel tank. It sports Pirelli Angel ST tyres with 120/70R17 front wheel dimensions and 160/60R17 in the rear with 17-inch alloy wheels.

If and when the Harley-Davidson X350 will make its way to India then will take on Royal Enfield 350 range, Honda CB350RS and Jawa Perak.

