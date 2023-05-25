Harley-Davidson X 440 officially revealed: India launch soon

The all-new Harley-Davidson X 440 has been officially revealed ahead of its imminent launch. Harley’s new roadster motorcycle has been developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson has just revealed the images of its upcoming small-capacity motorcycle. The all-new Harley-Davidson X 440 will be launched in the Indian market in the first week of July 2023. This naked roadster is the first Harley motorcycle to be developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson X 440: Design and hardware

In terms of design, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X 440 resembles the company’s old XR series roadsters. It gets a round-shaped all-LED headlamp with a LED DRL, circular turn indicators, multi-spoke alloy wheels and subtle orange accents on the body. The motorcycle features USD front forks and gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Harley-Davidson X 440: Engine and gearbox

Harley-Davidson has still not revealed the powertrain details of the X 440. However, going by the nomenclature, it is likely to get a 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine. One can expect it to churn out around 35 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Being a Harley product, the X 440’s mill will be a long-stroke unit with a good low-end and mid-range punch.

Harley-Davidson X 440: Price and rivals

The all-new Harley-Davidson X 440 will be launched in India in the first week of July this year. It is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. Harley’s new small-capacity roadster will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, etc.

