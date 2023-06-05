scorecardresearch

Harley-Davidson X 440 bookings open in India: Launch next month

The all-new Harley-Davidson X 440 will be launched in India on July 3, 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open unofficially at select dealerships across the country for Rs 25,000.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Harley-Davidson X 440
Harley-Davidson X 440 is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom

Harley-Davidson is gearing up for the launch of its newest motorcycle in the Indian market. The all-new Harley-Davidson X 440 will be launched on July 3, 2023. It has been developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and will be the most affordable Harley motorcycle in India. 

harley x 440

Harley-Davidson X 440: Bookings, launch and price

Pre-bookings for the new Harley-Davidson X 440 are now open at select dealerships across the country. One can book it for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The official launch will take place on July 3 next month and the X 440 is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, etc. 

Also Read
harley x 440 price

Harley-Davidson X 440: Styling and hardware

This Milwaukee-based two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed the images of the X 440. In terms of design, it will borrow styling cues from the company’s old XR series roadsters. The Harley-Davidson X 440 will get a round-shaped all-LED headlamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels, etc. It will feature USD front forks and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

harley davidson x 440

Harley-Davidson X 440: Engine and gearbox

Harley-Davidson hasn’t revealed the powertrain details of the X 440 yet. However, it is expected to get a 440cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine. It is likely to churn out around 35 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Being a Harley product, the X 440’s mill will be a long-stroke unit and it will use a chain final drive similar to the Pan America.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 15:08 IST