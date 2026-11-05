Harley-Davidson unveils Sprint 440 at EICMA, strengthens Hero partnership

Harley-Davidson unveils the Sprint 440 at EICMA 2026, a mid-capacity cruiser developed with Hero MotoCorp featuring a 440cc engine, expanding its global reach with Indian manufacturing expertise.

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the Sprint 440 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, expanding its mid-capacity motorcycle portfolio through its partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

The motorcycle is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It features a traditional low-slung cruiser design, retaining the styling cues associated with the American brand while targeting a wider customer base.

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The Sprint 440 is part of Harley-Davidson’s strategy to expand its presence in the mid-capacity segment through products developed with Hero MotoCorp. The collaboration allows the American manufacturer to tap into Hero’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities in India.

India connection

The partnership has enabled Harley-Davidson to address the mid-capacity motorcycle segment with products aimed at markets where affordability and accessibility are important purchase considerations.

For Hero MotoCorp, the collaboration provides an opportunity to leverage its manufacturing and engineering strengths for an established global motorcycle brand.

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The Sprint 440’s unveiling at EICMA highlights Harley-Davidson’s efforts to broaden its portfolio beyond its traditional heavyweight motorcycles and strengthen its presence in the global mid-capacity segment.

The partnership also underlines the growing role of Indian manufacturing capabilities in Harley-Davidson’s international product strategy.