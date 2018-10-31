Harley-Davidson to launch sub-500cc motorcycle in India: Here’s what it could look like

Harley-Davidson is currently in the middle of a product overhaul that includes special plans for South Asia. The American motorcycle manufacturer announced this year that it would be introducing a sub-500cc motorcycle for the Asian markets and that it would be developed in alliance with a local manufacturer. Harley-Davidson has not revealed yet who will be its partner in South Asia, but speculations run high as to what will the new motorcycle look like. And now a Japanese blog Young Machine Magazine of Japan has worked up a rendered image of the sub-500cc Harley-Davidson which gives a slight insight into what to expect.

Harley-Davidson has seen a serious dip in sales in the US lately with younger buyers preferring to buy a well-maintained used Harley instead of a new unit. Most of its bigger capacity motorcycles are beyond a young buyer's purchase capacity.

Harley-Davidson India has confirmed that the small capacity motorcycle will launch in the country with an intent to reach out to a wider customer base in what is the world's largest two-wheeler consumer. Harley will also be launching an adventure touring motorcycle, a custom cruiser, and a street fighter. The manufacturer has already revealed images of the motorcycles in the concept stage.

Harley-Davidson’s good reliability has now become a problem! Here’s how

As far as the Japanese blog's imagination goes, the sub-500cc Harley looks promising with a quite a mix of a modern naked streetfighter and a flat-tracker with some inspiration drawn from Harley's first all-electric bike LiveWire. The overall appeal is definitely very un-Harleyish.

So far, not much is known about the small capacity Harley-Davidson. The manufacturer has not confirmed its partner in Asian. Many global motorcycle manufacturers have taken to partnering with a local brand, like Triumph Motorcycles is partnered with Bajaj Auto and BMW Motorrad's smallest displacement bikes are built at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur. More details on the baby Harley will be known as and when the American motorcycle manufacturer announces who it is collaborating with.