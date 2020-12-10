Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

During H-D 21, the company’s first virtual launch experience, Harley-Davidson will announce new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear, and apparel.

By:December 10, 2020 5:37 PM
harley-davidson-pan-america-launch

Harley-Davidson recently announced that it will be unveiling its 2021 product lineup during an online event on 19th January. Along with the motorcycle lineup, there will also be the revealing of new parts and accessories, riding gear, and apparel. Following this, Harley will hold an official global reveal of its very first adventure tourer, the Pan America on 22nd February.

“We’re thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America,” said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

Harley-Davidson Pan America will likely be powered by a 1250cc V-twin engine. The other upcoming motorcycle that had been on Harley-Davidson’s upcoming bikes’ page was the Bronx which is a naked streetfighter that is expected to be powered by a 115 hp 975cc V-twin engine.

Also read: Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

Soon after the two new models are launched internationally in hopefully by early 2021, they were expected to make their way to India. However, with the recent changes involving Harley shutting stand-alone India operations and its tie-up with Hero MotoCorp, it is now uncertain as to why can we expect the two here. Prior to this, both the Pan America and Bronx were listed on H-D’s India website as upcoming models. Also, H-D had previously filed patents for the bikes with saree guards.

The all-new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycle will be previewed in the 19th of January’s H-D 21 virtual launch experience. Harley-Davidson will be bringing the world back together on 22 February 2021, to reveal the motorcycle’s full details in a separate digital event with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle.

