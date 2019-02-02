Harley-Davidson Street series motorcycles recalled in India over issues with brake callipers

Harley-Davidson Street series owners have started receiving notifications for a check-up of their motorcycles. The recall has been announced for motorcycles manufactured in 2016 onwards. The reason cited by the American motorcycle manufacturer is faulty disc callipers. Nearly 44,000 units of Street series motorcycles have been affected globally and Harley is working towards fixing the problem as quickly as possible. The faulty brake callipers will be replaced at authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships free of cost.

Harley-Davidson Street 750 happens to be the most affordable motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup. There have, however, been issues with its brakes at a number of occasions. In 2016, several Street 750 owners complained of brake callipers wearing off too soon and brake fade which also resulted in a couple of accidents. While the issue with callipers is not all that severe this time, but Harley-Davidson is not taking any chances with it.

The Street 750 and Street Rod retail in India at Rs 5.33 lakh and 6.53 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The current global recall affects Street 750, Street Rod, and Street 500, which is not on sale in India.

Harley-Davidson has seen a serious dip in sales in the US lately with younger buyers preferring to buy a well-maintained used Harley instead of a new unit. Most of its bigger capacity motorcycles are beyond a young buyer's purchase capacity.

In a major announcement last year, Harley-Davidson said that it would be introducing a sub-500cc motorcycle for the Asian markets and that it would be developed in alliance with a local manufacturer. Harley-Davidson has not revealed yet who will be its partner in South Asia. Not much is known about the upcoming motorcycle yet, but we will keep you updated as Harley reveals more details.